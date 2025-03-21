COCOMI Demands NRC Before Delimitation in Manipur to Protect Indigenous Rights

COCOMI, an umbrella organization of Meitei civil society groups in Manipur, is strongly opposing the delimitation process in the state until the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented. This objection comes in the light of a recent Supreme Court directive to the Centre to conduct delimitation in several northeastern states, including Manipur.

The group's convenor, Khuraijam Athouba, argues that delimitation without first addressing the issue of illegal immigration would harm the indigenous communities by legitimizing those encroachers who are allegedly fuelling ethnic violence in the region. The COCOMI insists that the identification and removal of illegal immigrants is crucial for just and fair delimitation.

The organization's demand follows the Centre's update to the Supreme Court that discussions on delimitation are ongoing for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, but the situation in Manipur is currently deemed too unstable due to persisting ethnic conflicts. Over 250 people have died, and thousands have been displaced since May 2023, amidst clashes fueled by tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups.

