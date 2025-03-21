Legal Experts Criticize Allahabad High Court Ruling on Sexual Crimes

On Friday, legal experts voiced their disapproval of the Allahabad High Court's decision regarding what constitutes a rape charge. They urged judicial restraint and highlighted concerns over diminishing public confidence in the legal system due to such rulings.

The high court declared that actions such as grabbing a woman's breasts and breaking her pyjama string are not acts of rape. Senior advocate Pinky Anand criticized this as a dilution of justice, especially in light of past Supreme Court cases addressing sexual crimes. She argued that these actions amount to attempted rape, particularly in the case involving an 11-year-old girl where alleged assailants attempted to drag her.

Prominent legal voices, including Kapil Sibal and Vikas Pahwa, emphasized the potential damage such rulings have on public trust. They stressed the need for a victim-centered approach, cautioning that similar decisions could deter survivors from seeking justice. Urgent calls were made for the judiciary to ensure offenders of sexual violence are punished appropriately.

(With inputs from agencies.)