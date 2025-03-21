Jammu and Kashmir Police Vow Tough Measures Against Narco-Terrorism
Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Nalin Prabhat announced firm action against those involved in narco-terrorism. He assured that despite rising temperatures, infiltration attempts along the Line of Control are not increasing. Prabhat also mentioned plans for more public meetings throughout the region.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Nalin Prabhat emphasized a firm stance against narco-terrorism, declaring that stringent measures will be taken against those found guilty. This statement was made during a recent public event in Pulwama district.
Addressing concerns about potential increases in infiltration as the snow melts with warmer weather, Prabhat dismissed the idea, asserting that there has been no rise in such activities along the Line of Control despite rising temperatures.
Furthermore, the Director General announced plans for additional public darbars across the Union Territory in the near future, aiming to improve communication and coordination with the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
