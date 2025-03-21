Left Menu

Emotional Pleas Shake Madhya Pradesh Assembly Amidst Allegations of False Criminal Case

During a session in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Junior Health Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel and Congress MLA Abhya Mishra engaged in an emotional debate over a purportedly false criminal case from 2022. Patel announced the suspension of a police officer involved, promising a full investigation into the allegations.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly turned into a stage for emotional exchanges as Junior Health Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel listened to Congress MLA Abhya Mishra recount his struggles against an alleged false criminal case from 2022. Patel, visibly moved, pledged to suspend a police officer and initiate a full investigation into the claims.

The issue emerged during the assembly's question session, with Mishra detailing an alleged false FIR filed by Chorahata police against him and his son. Mishra, desperate for action, urged the government for justice, even stating he was willing to "fall at the minister's feet" if needed.

In response, Patel, representing Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, acknowledged the gravity of the situation. He assured the assembly that the Town Inspector would be suspended and the alleged case scrutinized, resulting in a temporary peace in the House amidst protests from the opposition.

