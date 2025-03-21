Indian Pharma Firm Faces Charges for Illegally Supplying Fentanyl Precursors
Vasudha Pharma Chem Limited and three employees are charged in DC court for illegally importing chemicals to produce fentanyl. The indictment includes conspiracy, manufacturing, and distribution charges. Arrests made in New York City. VPC advertised these chemicals globally, facing severe legal and financial consequences.
Three high-level employees of India's Vasudha Pharma Chem Limited (VPC) and the company itself face charges in Washington D.C. for illegally importing precursor chemicals used in fentanyl production. Two executives were arrested in New York.
Fentanyl, linked to a major opioid crisis in the U.S., remains a focus of stringent import controls under the Trump administration's policies. VPC's operations have drawn scrutiny due to their role in the distribution of this potent drug.
The indictment highlights VPC's global advertising efforts of fentanyl precursors, and their conspiracy to distribute chemicals for unlawful importation. Further charges include attempted distribution and conspiracy to manufacture, with significant penalties looming if convicted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
