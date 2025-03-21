Indian Pharma Firm Faces Charges for Illegally Supplying Fentanyl Precursors

Three high-level employees of India's Vasudha Pharma Chem Limited (VPC) and the company itself face charges in Washington D.C. for illegally importing precursor chemicals used in fentanyl production. Two executives were arrested in New York.

Fentanyl, linked to a major opioid crisis in the U.S., remains a focus of stringent import controls under the Trump administration's policies. VPC's operations have drawn scrutiny due to their role in the distribution of this potent drug.

The indictment highlights VPC's global advertising efforts of fentanyl precursors, and their conspiracy to distribute chemicals for unlawful importation. Further charges include attempted distribution and conspiracy to manufacture, with significant penalties looming if convicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)