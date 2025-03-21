Left Menu

Elon Musk's Pentagon Visit Sparks Controversy Over Leaks and War Plans

Billionaire Elon Musk met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, sparking controversy over alleged leaks of war plans with China. Musk denies such briefings and calls for legal action against leakers. His visit raises concerns over potential conflicts of interest given his business ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:25 IST
Billionaire Elon Musk entered new territory on Friday with a high-profile meeting at the Pentagon, advocating for the prosecution of any officials leaking information about his visit. Musk, who holds multiple defense contracts, met U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for discussions notably absent of war plans.

Reports from The New York Times suggested Musk would be briefed on secret war plans concerning China, a claim refuted by Musk, Trump, and Hegseth. Following this, Musk called for legal action against those allegedly spreading false information about the briefing and hinted at his role's conflict of interest.

Controversy surrounded Musk's visit, especially considering Trump's proximity and the sensitive nature of Pentagon plans. The meeting, later clarified to focus on innovation, steered discourse towards the ethical implications of Musk's business engagements, particularly in light of his ties to China and the potential benefits to his companies under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

