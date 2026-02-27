Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Nepal and China's Diplomatic Embrace

China's newly-appointed Ambassador to Nepal, Jhang Maoming, met with interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, reinforcing China's commitment to Nepal's democratic process. The discussions included congratulations on the upcoming election and a reaffirmation of Nepal's one China policy, aiming to elevate bilateral cooperation and development assistance.

In a pivotal diplomatic encounter, China's newly appointed Ambassador to Nepal, Jhang Maoming, met interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Friday. The meeting underscored Beijing's unwavering support for Nepal's democratic journey, coinciding with best wishes for Nepal's forthcoming election.

Prime Minister Karki expressed warm congratulations to Ambassador Maoming and extended her hopes for a successful tenure. Social media statements from Karki conveyed optimism that Nepal-China relations would scale unprecedented heights under Maoming's leadership.

Ambassador Maoming assured Prime Minister Karki of China's steadfast commitment to Nepal's democratic process, extending gratitude for maintaining tranquility ahead of the March 5 election. Karki, on behalf of Nepal's government and citizens, acknowledged China's crucial role in various Nepalese development endeavors.

