Strengthening Ties: Nepal and China's Diplomatic Embrace

In a pivotal diplomatic encounter, China's newly appointed Ambassador to Nepal, Jhang Maoming, met interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Friday. The meeting underscored Beijing's unwavering support for Nepal's democratic journey, coinciding with best wishes for Nepal's forthcoming election.

Prime Minister Karki expressed warm congratulations to Ambassador Maoming and extended her hopes for a successful tenure. Social media statements from Karki conveyed optimism that Nepal-China relations would scale unprecedented heights under Maoming's leadership.

Ambassador Maoming assured Prime Minister Karki of China's steadfast commitment to Nepal's democratic process, extending gratitude for maintaining tranquility ahead of the March 5 election. Karki, on behalf of Nepal's government and citizens, acknowledged China's crucial role in various Nepalese development endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)