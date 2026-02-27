Legal Turmoil at the Panama Ports: Unveiling the China-Panama-U.S. Nexus

In a dramatic move, Panamanian investigators were seen carting away documents from the offices of a Hong Kong-owned company that managed key ports at the Panama Canal, following a Supreme Court ruling that declared the company's concession unconstitutional.

Public prosecutor Azael Samaniego, representing the anti-corruption office, confirmed to local media that searches were conducted at three Panama City offices of the Panama Ports Company. This operation saw collaboration from the Panama Maritime Authority and the National Directorate of Judicial Investigation.

This investigation emerges amid escalating tensions, as the Balboa and Cristobal ports were recently seized, echoing larger geopolitical strains involving the U.S. and China. Original concerns stemmed from the Trump administration's objections to a Chinese entity's control over such a critical asset, highlighting ongoing international debate over the strategic waterway.