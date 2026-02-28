Panama's Port Power Play: CK Hutchison Faces Unrest Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Authorities in Panama conducted a search of the local ports unit of Hong Kong's CK Hutchison, escalating tensions over control of two pivotal ports near the Panama Canal. This development comes amidst intensifying U.S.-China competition over global trade corridors, further straining ties between Washington and Beijing.

CK Hutchison's Panama Ports Company has accused the Panamanian government of unlawfully seizing its properties, following a decision to nullify contracts permitting its control over canal ports, which a court had deemed unconstitutional. The company argues that due process was violated during the raid, claiming it demonstrated a lack of reliable legal protections for foreign investors in Panama.

This search precedes a potential $23 billion sale of CK Hutchison's port assets, arousing international interest. With strategic maritime locations at stake, both China and the U.S. have expressed strong positions, further complicating the geopolitical landscape surrounding the Panama Canal.