Paul Weiss, Trump Reach Controversial Accord Amid Legal Drama

Amid mounting criticism, the prominent Wall Street law firm Paul Weiss has come under fire over a controversial agreement with the Trump administration. The firm agreed to eliminate its internal diversity initiatives and contribute $40 million in pro bono legal work to causes supported by President Trump.

This decision sparked condemnation from legal professionals and clients, including a lawyer at Amazon Web Services, who criticized the move on LinkedIn. Paul Weiss Chairman Brad Karp defended the firm, asserting the deal aligned with its principles and political independence.

The situation represents a broader trend of pressure from Trump on legal firms, including revocation of security clearances and scrutiny over diversity strategies. As the legal community reacts, the choice by Paul Weiss underscores the tensions between business viability and ethical considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)