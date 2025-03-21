Left Menu

Fadnavis Addresses Tensions: Nagpur Violence Under Scrutiny

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Nagpur in response to recent violence triggered by rumors involving a 'chadar' and Aurangzeb's tomb. While denying intelligence failure, Fadnavis stressed the importance of tracking social media to prevent unrest. Several arrests have been made, with ongoing investigations into potential misinformation campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:25 IST
Fadnavis Addresses Tensions: Nagpur Violence Under Scrutiny
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Nagpur late Friday night for the first time since violence erupted in the city on March 17. The unrest, fueled by rumors of a burned 'chadar' during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, led to stone pelting and arson in several areas.

While denying any intelligence failure, Fadnavis emphasized the crucial need for more effective monitoring of social media, which might have helped authorities anticipate the unrest. He noted many social media posts inciting the violence were in Bengali, a language also spoken in Bangladesh, raising concerns about potential external influence.

As investigations continue, authorities have remanded 17 suspects in custody and booked six individuals on charges of sedition and spreading misinformation. Fadnavis assured that no one involved in instigating the violence will be spared, calling for a thorough examination of social media's role in the escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025