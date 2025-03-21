Fadnavis Addresses Tensions: Nagpur Violence Under Scrutiny

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Nagpur late Friday night for the first time since violence erupted in the city on March 17. The unrest, fueled by rumors of a burned 'chadar' during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, led to stone pelting and arson in several areas.

While denying any intelligence failure, Fadnavis emphasized the crucial need for more effective monitoring of social media, which might have helped authorities anticipate the unrest. He noted many social media posts inciting the violence were in Bengali, a language also spoken in Bangladesh, raising concerns about potential external influence.

As investigations continue, authorities have remanded 17 suspects in custody and booked six individuals on charges of sedition and spreading misinformation. Fadnavis assured that no one involved in instigating the violence will be spared, calling for a thorough examination of social media's role in the escalation.

