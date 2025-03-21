Changing Guard: Umesh Kumar to Lead Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission

In a significant development, retired Justice Umesh Kumar has been designated as the new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). This announcement was confirmed by officials on Friday, marking a pivotal change in leadership.

Justice Kumar will officially step into his role on March 24, where he will take the oath of office and secrecy administered by Power Minister Ashish Sood at the Delhi Secretariat. This event underscores a resolution to the earlier friction over the appointment of the DERC head.

Justice Kumar's appointment concludes an ongoing debate. The previous chairman, Justice (retd) Jayant Nath, was a temporary appointee by the Supreme Court. The DERC plays a crucial role in the capital's power sector, overseeing tariff determination and the operations of power distribution and generation entities.

