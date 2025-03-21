Left Menu

Changing Guard: Umesh Kumar to Lead Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission

Retired Justice Umesh Kumar has been appointed as the new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), following a decision by the Supreme Court. Replacing Justice (retd) Jayant Nath, Kumar's appointment concludes a contentious selection process involving the AAP administration and the Lieutenant Governor's office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:31 IST
Changing Guard: Umesh Kumar to Lead Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, retired Justice Umesh Kumar has been designated as the new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). This announcement was confirmed by officials on Friday, marking a pivotal change in leadership.

Justice Kumar will officially step into his role on March 24, where he will take the oath of office and secrecy administered by Power Minister Ashish Sood at the Delhi Secretariat. This event underscores a resolution to the earlier friction over the appointment of the DERC head.

Justice Kumar's appointment concludes an ongoing debate. The previous chairman, Justice (retd) Jayant Nath, was a temporary appointee by the Supreme Court. The DERC plays a crucial role in the capital's power sector, overseeing tariff determination and the operations of power distribution and generation entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025