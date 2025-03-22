Potential TikTok Buyout by U.S. Investors to Prevent App Ban

The White House is central to discussions on TikTok's future, negotiating a deal for its U.S. operations. Major American investors aim to buy out Chinese stakes, forming a new U.S. entity to sidestep a looming ban.

Key players in these discussions include Susquehanna International Group, General Atlantic, and private equity firm KKR. These firms, represented on ByteDance's board, are engaging with the White House to prevent the app's ban due to national security issues.

The proposed plan involves Oracle hosting U.S. user data and ensuring it remains inaccessible from China. This buyout effort reflects ongoing U.S. concerns over TikTok's ties to the Chinese government and its potential for influence operations.

