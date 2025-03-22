Kim Jong Un Pledges Support to Russia's Sovereignty Efforts

Kim Jong Un, North Korea's supreme leader, met with Russia's top security adviser Sergei Shoigu on Friday. Kim emphasized North Korea's unwavering support for Russia's ongoing struggle to safeguard national sovereignty, according to a report from North Korean state media outlet KCNA on Saturday.

Shoigu's visit to North Korea included conversations about the Ukraine conflict, a point noted by Russia's TASS news agency. The engagements between Kim and Shoigu extended to discussions on enhancing cooperation across diverse sectors, particularly in security.

While specifics on the areas of cooperation were not disclosed, the meeting underscores strengthening ties between Russia and North Korea amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)