Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Pledges Support to Russia's Sovereignty Efforts

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un met with Russia's security chief Sergei Shoigu, committing support for Russia's efforts to protect its sovereignty. Discussions also covered ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in varied sectors, as reported by North Korean state media KCNA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-03-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 02:54 IST
Kim Jong Un Pledges Support to Russia's Sovereignty Efforts
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Kim Jong Un, North Korea's supreme leader, met with Russia's top security adviser Sergei Shoigu on Friday. Kim emphasized North Korea's unwavering support for Russia's ongoing struggle to safeguard national sovereignty, according to a report from North Korean state media outlet KCNA on Saturday.

Shoigu's visit to North Korea included conversations about the Ukraine conflict, a point noted by Russia's TASS news agency. The engagements between Kim and Shoigu extended to discussions on enhancing cooperation across diverse sectors, particularly in security.

While specifics on the areas of cooperation were not disclosed, the meeting underscores strengthening ties between Russia and North Korea amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025