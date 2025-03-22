DHS Revokes Legal Protections for Thousands: Consequences Loom for Immigrants

The Department of Homeland Security has announced the revocation of legal protections for over 500,000 immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, potentially leading to deportations by the end of April. This marks a significant shift in U.S. immigration policy impacting individuals who arrived under the humanitarian parole program.

This policy reversal follows the Trump administration's efforts to curb what it termed as the 'broad abuse' of the humanitarian parole program. President Trump's campaign to deport undocumented immigrants has extended to ending pathways for legal immigration, an agenda that continues under the current administration, albeit with some legal challenges.

The Biden administration has attempted to balance this by allowing 30,000 people monthly from these nations for work and living rights, while convincing Mexico to accept the same number for deportation. However, the situation remains complex as some countries, notably Venezuela and Nicaragua, refuse deportation flights, complicating U.S. efforts.

