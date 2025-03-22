Left Menu

Trilateral Diplomatic Efforts: Japan, China, and South Korea Seek Unity Amid Tensions

Foreign ministers from Japan, China, and South Korea convened to discuss low birth rates, cultural exchanges, and set plans for a trilateral summit amidst rising tensions. Historical disputes mark trilateral meetings as achievements for Japan. Talks also covered North Korea and global issues, emphasizing regional cooperation even amidst disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-03-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 07:32 IST
Trilateral Diplomatic Efforts: Japan, China, and South Korea Seek Unity Amid Tensions
In an effort to bolster regional cooperation amidst escalating tensions, foreign ministers from Japan, China, and South Korea convened on Saturday. The discussion focused on common challenges such as low birth rates, cultural exchanges, and natural disasters.

The talks set the stage for a planned trilateral summit later this year and follow previous discussions held in South Korea. Addressing his counterparts, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya emphasized the global significance of their cooperation.

The agenda also included discussions on North Korea's developments and Russia's war on Ukraine. Separate high-level economic dialogues between Japan and China are expected, signaling a potential thaw in historical tensions despite disputes over territories and regional influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

