Trilateral Diplomatic Efforts: Japan, China, and South Korea Seek Unity Amid Tensions

In an effort to bolster regional cooperation amidst escalating tensions, foreign ministers from Japan, China, and South Korea convened on Saturday. The discussion focused on common challenges such as low birth rates, cultural exchanges, and natural disasters.

The talks set the stage for a planned trilateral summit later this year and follow previous discussions held in South Korea. Addressing his counterparts, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya emphasized the global significance of their cooperation.

The agenda also included discussions on North Korea's developments and Russia's war on Ukraine. Separate high-level economic dialogues between Japan and China are expected, signaling a potential thaw in historical tensions despite disputes over territories and regional influences.

