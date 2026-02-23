Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Secures His Power: North Korea's Political Maneuvering at Party Congress

North Korea's Workers' Party re-elected Kim Jong Un as general secretary, highlighting his strong grip on power. The congress focused on military advancements and stable governance. With no major policy changes unveiled, the event underscored the leadership's success in overcoming economic challenges and preparing for long-term rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 09:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 09:00 IST
Kim Jong Un has been re-elected as general secretary of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, indicating his firm hold on power. During the party congress, state media lauded Kim for enhancing the country's global prestige and solidifying its military strength with an elite army.

Experts view this move as Kim transitioning from crisis management to stable, confident governance. Observers noted significant leadership changes as some senior officials, like former Foreign Minister Ri Su Yong, were replaced, signaling a generational shift within the party hierarchy.

While speculation abounds about Kim's daughter Ju Ae as a potential successor, the congress has mainly focused on the nation's economic recovery and continuity under the party's leadership without unveiling major new policies.

