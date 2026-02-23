Kim Jong Un Secures His Power: North Korea's Political Maneuvering at Party Congress

Kim Jong Un has been re-elected as general secretary of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, indicating his firm hold on power. During the party congress, state media lauded Kim for enhancing the country's global prestige and solidifying its military strength with an elite army.

Experts view this move as Kim transitioning from crisis management to stable, confident governance. Observers noted significant leadership changes as some senior officials, like former Foreign Minister Ri Su Yong, were replaced, signaling a generational shift within the party hierarchy.

While speculation abounds about Kim's daughter Ju Ae as a potential successor, the congress has mainly focused on the nation's economic recovery and continuity under the party's leadership without unveiling major new policies.