Judicial Cash Row: High Court Inquiry Leads to Collegium Scrutiny

A report on cash discovered at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence was submitted by Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Updhayay to the Chief Justice of India. An internal inquiry was launched, leading to discussions by the apex court collegium on potential actions, amidst rumors and misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 09:10 IST
In a significant development, Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyay has submitted a report detailing the discovery of cash at Justice Yashwant Varma's official residence to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. This follows an in-house inquiry initiated by Upadhyay after a fire at the residence prompted the revelation on Holi night, March 14.

The incident, surrounded by rumors, prompted swift action as Justice Upadhyay gathered evidence before his report submission on March 22. The apex court collegium, consisting of the Chief Justice of India and four senior judges, will review the report and decide on further action regarding Justice Varma's potential transfer to the Allahabad High Court.

The Supreme Court's statement confirmed misinformation surrounding the incident, emphasizing that the in-house inquiry and transfer considerations are separate matters. While letters have been sent to consultee judges and relevant high court chief justices, responses are awaited before any collegium resolution is passed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

