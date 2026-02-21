Allegations of Police Torture in Young Man's Death Spur Judicial Inquiry

An inquiry has been launched to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 29-year-old Punithan, after allegations of police torture emerged.

Sankar Nagar police detained Punithan for a theft investigation. Days later, his family was informed he was unwell, and he was declared dead at a government hospital.

Human rights activist Henry Tiphagne, from 'People's Watch', has demanded justice, citing evidence of "brutal torture." Police have refuted these claims, attributing the death to medical causes.

