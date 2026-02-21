Allegations of Police Torture in Young Man's Death Spur Judicial Inquiry
A judicial inquiry has been initiated following the death of 29-year-old Punithan, amid claims of police torture. Picked up regarding a theft case, Punithan's family alleges he succumbed to police-inflicted injuries. Human rights organization 'People's Watch' demands accountability, while officials attribute the death to medical causes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:30 IST
- Country:
- India
An inquiry has been launched to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 29-year-old Punithan, after allegations of police torture emerged.
Sankar Nagar police detained Punithan for a theft investigation. Days later, his family was informed he was unwell, and he was declared dead at a government hospital.
Human rights activist Henry Tiphagne, from 'People's Watch', has demanded justice, citing evidence of "brutal torture." Police have refuted these claims, attributing the death to medical causes.
(With inputs from agencies.)