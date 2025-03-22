Fatal Police Encounter Following Brutal Crime in Lucknow

In a dramatic turn of events in Lucknow, an accused man involved in a heinous crime was killed in a police encounter, officials disclosed. The accused, Ajay Dwivedi and his brother, Dinesh, were implicated in the attempted rape and murder of a woman in the Malihabad region on March 18.

According to police, Dinesh was detained on Friday morning with extensive electronic surveillance aiding the process, while Ajay Dwivedi remained at large until he was located in Mahmood Nagar. The police asserted that Ajay allegedly fired upon them, prompting retaliatory action which led to his death.

Authorities confirm that on the ill-fated day, the victim, unaware of Lucknow's routes, was misled by the siblings into a remote area, where the subsequent attack unfolded. The case continues as further legal measures are set to proceed following the unprecedented encounter.

