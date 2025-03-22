Kerala CM Honors AKG's Legacy Amid Delimitation Dispute

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan marked a significant moment in Chennai, reflecting on the 48th death anniversary of CPI(M) stalwart A K Gopalan. The event coincided with a crucial joint action committee meeting addressing the contentious issue of Lok Sabha constituency delimitation.

Vijayan, expressing his sentiments on Facebook, highlighted AKG's relentless pursuit of constitutional values, underscoring his historical impact. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of AKG's legacy in the ongoing efforts to protect Indian federalism and state rights amidst the central government's delimitation plans.

Present at the meeting convened by Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin, Vijayan criticized the central government's approach to delimitation as 'unilateral' and 'hasty.' He recalled AKG's significant socio-political contributions, including his staunch opposition to the Emergency, positioning him as a champion of democracy and a pivotal figure in the Left movement.

