Kerala CM Honors AKG's Legacy Amid Delimitation Dispute
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended a joint action committee meeting in Chennai on Lok Sabha delimitation, aligning with A K Gopalan's 48th death anniversary. He emphasized AKG's fight for constitutional values and recalled his contributions to Indian democracy, opposing central government's unilateral delimitation move.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan marked a significant moment in Chennai, reflecting on the 48th death anniversary of CPI(M) stalwart A K Gopalan. The event coincided with a crucial joint action committee meeting addressing the contentious issue of Lok Sabha constituency delimitation.
Vijayan, expressing his sentiments on Facebook, highlighted AKG's relentless pursuit of constitutional values, underscoring his historical impact. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of AKG's legacy in the ongoing efforts to protect Indian federalism and state rights amidst the central government's delimitation plans.
Present at the meeting convened by Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin, Vijayan criticized the central government's approach to delimitation as 'unilateral' and 'hasty.' He recalled AKG's significant socio-political contributions, including his staunch opposition to the Emergency, positioning him as a champion of democracy and a pivotal figure in the Left movement.
