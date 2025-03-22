Left Menu

Controversial Priest Arrested for Inciting Hate

Yati Narsinghanand Giri, a priest at Dasna Devi Temple, has been accused of spreading hate and insulting police officers in a video. The FIR claims he made derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi and used language intended to disturb public peace and incite religious sentiment.

Yati Narsinghanand Giri, a figure known for his controversial statements, finds himself at the center of a legal storm after being booked for allegedly spreading hate through a video.

Officials stated that the priest, associated with the Dasna Devi Temple, has been charged under an FIR for derogatory comments on Mahatma Gandhi and for using language that aims to inflame religious sentiments and disturb communal peace.

The complaint also highlights his alleged abusive remarks against top police officials in Ghaziabad, with investigations currently underway to probe these serious allegations, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

