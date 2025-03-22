Notorious Criminal Killed in Bihar Police Encounter

A criminal with a Rs 3 lakh bounty was shot dead by police in a Friday night encounter in Bihar's Araria district, according to police reports.

The suspect, Chunmun Jha, was linked to numerous serious crimes, such as jewelry heists and murder, in various districts. The Bihar Police's Special Task Force tracked him down following a tip-off.

The operation, which resulted in injuries to four policemen, also led to the capture of Jha's accomplice. Despite efforts to save him, Jha succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Police continue to search for other accomplices.

