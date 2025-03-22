Left Menu

Notorious Criminal Killed in Bihar Police Encounter

A criminals with a Rs 3 lakh bounty was killed in a police encounter in Bihar's Araria district. The incident also injured four policemen. Identified as Chunmun Jha, he was wanted for multiple crimes including murder and dacoity. The police are actively pursuing his associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Araria | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:41 IST
Notorious Criminal Killed in Bihar Police Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A criminal with a Rs 3 lakh bounty was shot dead by police in a Friday night encounter in Bihar's Araria district, according to police reports.

The suspect, Chunmun Jha, was linked to numerous serious crimes, such as jewelry heists and murder, in various districts. The Bihar Police's Special Task Force tracked him down following a tip-off.

The operation, which resulted in injuries to four policemen, also led to the capture of Jha's accomplice. Despite efforts to save him, Jha succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Police continue to search for other accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025