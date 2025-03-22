Lebanon's PM Cautions Against Escalating Tensions

Lebanon's Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, issued a stark warning on Saturday regarding the possibility of renewed military operations in the southern part of the country.

In a statement, Salam asserted, "All security and military measures must be taken to show that Lebanon decides on matters of war and peace," following Israel's strikes on southern Lebanese towns. These strikes were in response to a cross-border rocket attack.

Salam's comments underscore Lebanon's stance on maintaining sovereignty over its military decisions amidst escalating tensions with neighboring Israel.

