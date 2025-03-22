Lebanon's PM Cautions Against Escalating Tensions
Lebanon's Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, issued a warning about the possible resumption of military operations in southern Lebanon. This statement followed Israel's retaliatory strikes on Lebanese towns after a cross-border rocket launch. Salam emphasized Lebanon's sovereignty over decisions of war and peace.
Lebanon's Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, issued a stark warning on Saturday regarding the possibility of renewed military operations in the southern part of the country.
In a statement, Salam asserted, "All security and military measures must be taken to show that Lebanon decides on matters of war and peace," following Israel's strikes on southern Lebanese towns. These strikes were in response to a cross-border rocket attack.
Salam's comments underscore Lebanon's stance on maintaining sovereignty over its military decisions amidst escalating tensions with neighboring Israel.
