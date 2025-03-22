Tensions Flare as Israeli and Lebanese Forces Clash Amid Fragile Truce
Israeli artillery and airstrikes targeted south Lebanon after intercepting rockets from Hezbollah, jeopardizing a truce. The clash marks the first major disruption since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza. Israeli Defense Minister blamed Lebanon, while both nations accuse each other of breaching the ceasefire terms.
On Saturday, Israeli military forces launched artillery and airstrikes targeting south Lebanon following the interception of rockets allegedly fired by the Hezbollah group from across the border. This confrontation jeopardizes the tenuous truce that concluded a deadly year-long conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
The violence marked a significant escalation since Israel ended a separate ceasefire with Gaza's Hamas. Israeli officials reported intercepting three rockets launched from a location 6 km north of the border, marking the second such incident following a U.S-mediated ceasefire in November.
Both Israel and Lebanon have accused each other of failing to uphold the ceasefire agreement fully. While Hezbollah has yet to comment, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz tagged the Lebanese government as responsible for the acts and reiterated Israel's commitment to securing its northern communities against attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
