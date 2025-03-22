Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Israeli and Lebanese Forces Clash Amid Fragile Truce

Israeli artillery and airstrikes targeted south Lebanon after intercepting rockets from Hezbollah, jeopardizing a truce. The clash marks the first major disruption since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza. Israeli Defense Minister blamed Lebanon, while both nations accuse each other of breaching the ceasefire terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:09 IST
Tensions Flare as Israeli and Lebanese Forces Clash Amid Fragile Truce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, Israeli military forces launched artillery and airstrikes targeting south Lebanon following the interception of rockets allegedly fired by the Hezbollah group from across the border. This confrontation jeopardizes the tenuous truce that concluded a deadly year-long conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The violence marked a significant escalation since Israel ended a separate ceasefire with Gaza's Hamas. Israeli officials reported intercepting three rockets launched from a location 6 km north of the border, marking the second such incident following a U.S-mediated ceasefire in November.

Both Israel and Lebanon have accused each other of failing to uphold the ceasefire agreement fully. While Hezbollah has yet to comment, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz tagged the Lebanese government as responsible for the acts and reiterated Israel's commitment to securing its northern communities against attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025