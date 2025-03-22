Nagpur Violence: CM Fadnavis Warns Rioters of Property Seizure

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a stern warning to those involved in the Nagpur violence, stating that the government will recover the cost of damaged properties from the rioters. Failure to pay will result in the seizure and sale of their properties.

In a press conference, Fadnavis announced that 104 rioters have been identified through video and CCTV evidence, with action already initiated against 92 individuals, including minors. He assured that the violence will not affect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nagpur.

The Chief Minister, who also oversees the Home Ministry, declared that assaults on police personnel would be met with strict action. He clarified that there is no evidence of foreign involvement or political motivation behind the riots, and stressed that intelligence gathering could improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)