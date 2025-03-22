Left Menu

Nagpur Violence: CM Fadnavis Warns Rioters of Property Seizure

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that rioters involved in Nagpur violence will face property seizure if they fail to compensate for damages. Identifying 104 rioters, action is already taken against 92. Fadnavis emphasized strict measures against attackers of police personnel and dismissed foreign involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:38 IST
Nagpur Violence: CM Fadnavis Warns Rioters of Property Seizure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a stern warning to those involved in the Nagpur violence, stating that the government will recover the cost of damaged properties from the rioters. Failure to pay will result in the seizure and sale of their properties.

In a press conference, Fadnavis announced that 104 rioters have been identified through video and CCTV evidence, with action already initiated against 92 individuals, including minors. He assured that the violence will not affect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nagpur.

The Chief Minister, who also oversees the Home Ministry, declared that assaults on police personnel would be met with strict action. He clarified that there is no evidence of foreign involvement or political motivation behind the riots, and stressed that intelligence gathering could improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025