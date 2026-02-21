Mystery Surrounds JMM Worker's Murder in Jharkhand

The half-burnt body of a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) worker, identified as Rakesh Mahto, was discovered in the Giridih district, police reported on Saturday. The site of the grim discovery was near Ghutvali in the Nimiyaghat police station area, according to officials.

Nimiyaghat police station officer-in-charge Suman Kumar revealed initial observations suggesting Mahto, a former Zila Parishad chairman and dedicated JMM worker, was beaten to death before his body was set on fire to obliterate evidence. A forensics team is expected to gather evidence at the scene, with Mahto's body slated for a post-mortem examination.

State minister and JMM leader Sudivya Sonu expressed his sorrow over the incident, noting Mahto's active role in the JMM. He assured that technical support will aid police investigations, vowing to capture those responsible. Sudivya mentioned Mahto received a late-night call before his disappearance, hinting at potential leads.

