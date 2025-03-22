Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Footwear Showroom, Sparks Traffic Chaos in Delhi

A large fire erupted in a footwear showroom in Southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, causing significant traffic disruptions. While there were no casualties, six fire tenders responded as black smoke engulfed the area. Efforts to control the blaze and redirect traffic are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:35 IST
  • India

A major fire broke out on Saturday morning at a footwear showroom in Southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, leading to significant traffic disruptions, according to Delhi Fire Services.

No casualties have been reported from the incident, but the black smoke enveloping the area triggered considerable concern among locals. Six fire tenders were dispatched to douse the blaze at the Bata shoe showroom.

Efforts to control the fire are ongoing, with the area around the showroom cordoned off as a precaution. Significant traffic snarls are reported in the vicinity, with police and traffic officials redirecting vehicles to facilitate firefighting operations and maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

