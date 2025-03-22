Yogi Adityanath's Government Creates 7.5 Lakh Jobs in UP

Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed the creation of over 7.5 lakh government jobs within the past eight years, as the state government announced on Saturday.

The Personnel Department's pivotal role in enhancing recruitment processes has ensured consistent job creation in the state. Notably, approximately 95,000 candidates were selected through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

The state government also introduced the e-Adhiachan portal to streamline and expedite the selection process, ensuring transparency and efficiency in recruiting for Group A, B, and C posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)