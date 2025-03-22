Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Bold Moves: Dhami's Three-Year Report Card

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlights his government's achievements during his three-year tenure, including demographic changes, implementing India's first Uniform Civil Code, and strict laws on conversions. He emphasizes women's empowerment and significant investment MoUs. Challenging emergencies were tackled with swift action and development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:27 IST
Uttarakhand's Bold Moves: Dhami's Three-Year Report Card
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami outlined his government's significant achievements over the past three years, including addressing demographic changes and implementing India's first Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He also highlighted a strong stance against encroachments and the introduction of strict laws against conversion and cheating.

Dhami pointed to several emergencies his state has faced, such as the Silkyara tunnel collapse and the Kedar Valley disaster, where quick action saved many lives. He encouraged departments to devise 'game-changer' schemes to unlock Uttarakhand's growth potential and stressed the importance of women's contribution to state development.

The Chief Minister lauded the investment potential of Uttarakhand, referencing the substantial investment MoUs signed at the global summit in Dehradun. Additionally, developments such as the approval of two major ropeway projects and the expansion of heli services aim to improve tourism infrastructure and convenience for pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025