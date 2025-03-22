Uttarakhand's Bold Moves: Dhami's Three-Year Report Card

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami outlined his government's significant achievements over the past three years, including addressing demographic changes and implementing India's first Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He also highlighted a strong stance against encroachments and the introduction of strict laws against conversion and cheating.

Dhami pointed to several emergencies his state has faced, such as the Silkyara tunnel collapse and the Kedar Valley disaster, where quick action saved many lives. He encouraged departments to devise 'game-changer' schemes to unlock Uttarakhand's growth potential and stressed the importance of women's contribution to state development.

The Chief Minister lauded the investment potential of Uttarakhand, referencing the substantial investment MoUs signed at the global summit in Dehradun. Additionally, developments such as the approval of two major ropeway projects and the expansion of heli services aim to improve tourism infrastructure and convenience for pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)