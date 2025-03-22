Left Menu

RSS Leader Criticizes Delimitation Debate

RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar criticized discussions on the delimitation process, questioning if they stem from a political agenda. He emphasized that the process hasn't officially started, urging leaders to focus on genuine regional interests. Kumar highlighted that no Delimitation Act is yet drafted by the Centre.

  • India

Arun Kumar, joint general secretary of the RSS, has questioned the motives behind discussions surrounding the delimitation process, asking if these are politically driven or borne out of genuine regional concern.

Kumar's comments follow a meeting of southern state leaders in Chennai, invited by DMK chief and Tamil Nadu's CM M K Stalin to address the potential fallout from the delimitation process. Kumar urged them to refrain from discussing the issue, as the process has not been initiated by the Centre.

Pointing out that delimitation is a constitutional process meant for elections, Kumar underscored that no new Delimitation Act has been proposed, and noted previous exercises in 2002 and 1972. He encouraged trust and cooperation among leaders to uphold democratic values.

