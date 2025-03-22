Left Menu

Governor Advocates Community Collaboration for Border Security

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik emphasized the importance of integrating local communities with security forces to enhance border management. During a seminar at Likabali military station, he highlighted the need for advanced technology and collaboration, alongside the Vibrant Villages Programme to develop border villages.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik called for stronger ties between local communities and security forces to bolster trust and collaboration in managing international borders. Speaking at a seminar held by the 56 Infantry Division of the Indian Army, he highlighted the need for advanced technology and community cooperation to enhance security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The seminar, which took place at Likabali military station in the Lower Siang district, addressed the dual objectives of border security and state development. Governor Parnaik pointed out the Vibrant Villages Programme by the Centre, aimed at equipping border villages with necessary infrastructure, urging coordinated efforts to make these areas self-reliant and prosperous.

As a veteran, the governor stressed the significance of information warfare in shaping public narratives. The two-day event also covered topics such as ancient trade routes, tribal societal evolution, cultural interactions, crisis management, inclusivity, cultural sensitivity, and the press's role in public perception.

