Dramatic Car Chase Ends with Heroic Stand-Off on Bisuhi River Bridge

In a dramatic turn of events in Siddharthnagar district, police booked an unnamed individual suspected of stealing a Fortuner car. The incident escalated late Friday night when the suspect attacked a head constable with a revolver butt during a chase.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal revealed that attempts to stop the thief led to a high-speed pursuit, with the suspect breaking through barricades and trying to crush law enforcement officers under the stolen vehicle's wheels.

The chase concluded on a bridge over the Bisuhi River as the suspect fled into nearby bushes. Despite combing operations, the suspect eluded capture. The injured head constable was treated and later honored for his bravery as the police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)