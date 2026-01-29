Left Menu

Stars Shine in 'Crime 101': Hemsworth and Ruffalo Reunite for Thrilling Heist

Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo star in the new heist thriller 'Crime 101', premiering in London. Hemsworth plays a skilled thief teaming up with Halle Berry, as Ruffalo's detective character chases them. The film showcases psychological warfare and personal reinvention. Directed by Bart Layton, it releases globally in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 06:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 06:23 IST
Stars Shine in 'Crime 101': Hemsworth and Ruffalo Reunite for Thrilling Heist

Actors Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo reunited for the exhilarating new heist thriller 'Crime 101', premiering in London. This marks their fifth collaboration in a film directed by Bart Layton, based on a novella by Don Winslow.

In 'Crime 101', Hemsworth portrays Mike Davis, a seasoned thief who executes precise heists along California's 101 Freeway. As Detective Lou Lubesnick, Ruffalo's character methodically narrows down on Davis, who partners with Halle Berry's Sharon for a major robbery.

The film, lauded for showcasing deep psychological warfare and character reinvention, sees Hemsworth embracing a distinct role. Berry relates to Sharon's challenges, resonating with women facing age-related societal pressures. The movie begins its international theatrical release on February 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026