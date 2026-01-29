Stars Shine in 'Crime 101': Hemsworth and Ruffalo Reunite for Thrilling Heist
Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo star in the new heist thriller 'Crime 101', premiering in London. Hemsworth plays a skilled thief teaming up with Halle Berry, as Ruffalo's detective character chases them. The film showcases psychological warfare and personal reinvention. Directed by Bart Layton, it releases globally in February.
Actors Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo reunited for the exhilarating new heist thriller 'Crime 101', premiering in London. This marks their fifth collaboration in a film directed by Bart Layton, based on a novella by Don Winslow.
In 'Crime 101', Hemsworth portrays Mike Davis, a seasoned thief who executes precise heists along California's 101 Freeway. As Detective Lou Lubesnick, Ruffalo's character methodically narrows down on Davis, who partners with Halle Berry's Sharon for a major robbery.
The film, lauded for showcasing deep psychological warfare and character reinvention, sees Hemsworth embracing a distinct role. Berry relates to Sharon's challenges, resonating with women facing age-related societal pressures. The movie begins its international theatrical release on February 12.
