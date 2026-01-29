Costa Rica's High-Stakes Election: Populism, Crime, and Change

Costa Rica is on the brink of election as right-wing populist Laura Fernandez leads the polls. With increasing drug trafficking and violent crime threatening the nation's peaceful image, this election is critical for many.

Fernandez, a former presidential chief of staff, campaigns on continuing the policies of current President Rodrigo Chaves, aiming for a legislative supermajority to reform the judiciary and constitution. The election reflects a trend in Latin America towards strongmen leaders with firm security measures.

Despite concerns over potential authoritarianism, Fernandez remains a favorite, with polls around 40%. However, if she falls short of an outright victory, a second round may occur. Costa Rica's shift towards tougher crime stances is underscored by its increasing role in global cocaine trafficking.

