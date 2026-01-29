Costa Rica's High-Stakes Election: Populism, Crime, and Change
Costa Ricans are gearing up for an election with right-wing populist Laura Fernandez as the frontrunner. Amid rising drug trafficking and crime, Fernandez campaigns on extending current President Rodrigo Chaves' policies. The election is crucial, as Fernandez seeks significant legislative control and faces opponents warning against authoritarian shifts.
Costa Rica is on the brink of election as right-wing populist Laura Fernandez leads the polls. With increasing drug trafficking and violent crime threatening the nation's peaceful image, this election is critical for many.
Fernandez, a former presidential chief of staff, campaigns on continuing the policies of current President Rodrigo Chaves, aiming for a legislative supermajority to reform the judiciary and constitution. The election reflects a trend in Latin America towards strongmen leaders with firm security measures.
Despite concerns over potential authoritarianism, Fernandez remains a favorite, with polls around 40%. However, if she falls short of an outright victory, a second round may occur. Costa Rica's shift towards tougher crime stances is underscored by its increasing role in global cocaine trafficking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
