Marvel Duo Takes Heist to New Heights in 'Crime 101'

Stars Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo reunite for the heist thriller 'Crime 101', premiering in London. Hemsworth plays a high-end thief, while Ruffalo's detective chases him down. Halle Berry joins as insurance broker Sharon. The film explores themes of crime, ambition, and personal struggle, releasing globally February 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 06:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 06:19 IST
By Hanna Rantala LONDON, Jan 28 - Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, known for their teamwork in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reunite in the gripping heist thriller 'Crime 101'. The film premiered in London, marking their fifth collaboration.

Hemsworth portrays Mike Davis, a cunning thief executing high-stakes heists along the 101 Freeway. Detective Lou Lubesnick, played by Ruffalo, is on his trail. The plot thickens as Davis teams up with insurance broker Sharon (Halle Berry) for a major job, altering their lives drastically. Hemsworth shares, "Working with Mark again is a dream."

The narrative weaves Davis's meticulous heists and emotional depth with the psychological battles between characters. Halle Berry's role resonates with her personal experience, highlighting challenges faced by women of certain age in the workforce. Directed by Bart Layton and set for a worldwide release on February 12, 'Crime 101' is inspired by Don Winslow's novella.

