Maharashtra Govt to Recover Riot Damages from Perpetrators

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has vowed to recover the costs of property damaged during the Nagpur riots from those involved in the violence. He warned that properties would be seized and sold if the perpetrators failed to pay up. This action follows recent unrest ignited by religious tensions.

Fadnavis emphasized that strict measures would be taken against individuals who attacked police officers during the protests. The chief minister also dismissed claims of intelligence failure but suggested that intelligence gathering could have been improved to prevent such incidents.

The violence, sparked by rumors of religious desecration, led to widespread clashes, leaving dozens, including police officers, injured. The government has identified and taken action against many involved, including minors. Fadnavis assured that the situation is now under control, and efforts are underway to restore normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)