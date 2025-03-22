Left Menu

Tragic Loss: 4-Year-Old Strangled in Mumbai Suburb

A 4-year-old boy was strangled to death in Mumbai’s Kandivali West suburb. The incident was captured by CCTV, showing a man arriving by bicycle and committing the crime while the boy's family slept. Police have registered a murder case and are investigating to find the killer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a harrowing incident early Saturday morning, a 4-year-old boy from a pavement-dwelling family was brutally murdered in a western suburb of Mumbai. The young victim, identified as Ansh Ansari, was strangled to death by an unknown assailant, with the chilling act captured on CCTV footage.

The tragedy unfolded around 3 am in the Iraniwadi locality of Kandivali West, where the family had been sleeping roadside. The CCTV footage reveals the moment a man, arriving on a bicycle, carried Ansh a short distance before committing the heinous act. The family discovered his lifeless body an hour later.

Kandivali police have officially registered a case of murder. Authorities have launched an urgent investigation to apprehend the perpetrator, who remains at large. This shocking crime has sent ripples of fear and grief through the community, underscoring the dangers faced by vulnerable roadside families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

