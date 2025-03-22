Cash Scandal Sparks Judicial Trust Crisis
A shocking discovery of cash at a High Court judge's residence has raised serious concerns over judicial integrity. The Congress urges the Supreme Court to take action to uphold trust in the judiciary, amid fears that it provides the executive with a pretext for controlling judicial appointments.
The Congress party has raised alarms over a reported incident involving large amounts of cash found at a High Court judge's residence, calling for the Supreme Court to take immediate steps to restore public faith in the judiciary.
The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation, with senior Congress leaders like K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala expressing their concerns that the judiciary's credibility is at stake. Venugopal highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability, suggesting that the Supreme Court must dispel doubts surrounding this case.
The cash discovery, which occurred after a fire at the judge's residence in Lutyens Delhi, has intensified fears that the executive might seize this as an opportunity to exert control over judicial appointments, potentially undermining judicial independence.
