Karnataka Legislature Uproar: Upholding Parliamentary Dignity
Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader expressed intolerance towards insults to the assembly's authority after 18 BJP MLAs were suspended for tumultuous behavior. Their actions aimed at a bill related to four percent Muslim reservations were condemned, emphasizing respect for constitutional positions within the state's democratic framework.
Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Saturday expressed strong disapproval regarding misconduct within the state legislature, highlighting the importance of respecting the 'chair,' a key symbol of parliamentary democracy.
The legislature descended into chaos when 18 BJP MLAs were suspended for six months following an uproar over a reservation bill for Muslims, culminating in the unruly act of hurling the bill at the Speaker.
Claiming no remorse was shown by the suspended MLAs, Khader justified the decision as necessary to prevent similar behaviors in future governing bodies, emphasizing the need to uphold constitutional respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
