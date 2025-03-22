Left Menu

Pentagon Cracks Down on Security Leaks with Lie Detector Tests

The Pentagon is probing leaks of national security information, with personnel potentially facing polygraphs. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's memo refers to unauthorized disclosures, while Justice and Homeland Security departments investigate related incidents. Polygraphs are common for security clearance but criticized for unreliability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:17 IST
Pentagon Cracks Down on Security Leaks with Lie Detector Tests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon's intelligence division is currently scrutinizing leaks of national security information, a move that could see personnel subjected to polygraph tests. This investigation marks the latest inquiry by the Trump administration into such disclosures.

An internal memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's chief of staff mentioned "recent unauthorized disclosures" but did not provide specifics. President Donald Trump previously dismissed reports that adviser Elon Musk would be briefed on potential war strategies against China.

In a parallel effort, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced increased lie detector tests to pinpoint employees leaking operational information. The Justice Department is also investigating leaks from intelligence agencies regarding members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025