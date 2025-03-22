Pentagon Cracks Down on Security Leaks with Lie Detector Tests

The Pentagon's intelligence division is currently scrutinizing leaks of national security information, a move that could see personnel subjected to polygraph tests. This investigation marks the latest inquiry by the Trump administration into such disclosures.

An internal memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's chief of staff mentioned "recent unauthorized disclosures" but did not provide specifics. President Donald Trump previously dismissed reports that adviser Elon Musk would be briefed on potential war strategies against China.

In a parallel effort, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced increased lie detector tests to pinpoint employees leaking operational information. The Justice Department is also investigating leaks from intelligence agencies regarding members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang.

