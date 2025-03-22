German Embassy Shuts in South Sudan Amid Rising Tensions

The German government announced the temporary closure of its embassy in South Sudan on Saturday, citing escalating violence that has once again pushed the nation towards civil war. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock shared the decision on the social media platform Bluesky, emphasizing the importance of staff safety.

The crisis team at the German Foreign Office opted to shutter the embassy in Juba, South Sudan's capital, due to the deteriorating security situation. Baerbock urged President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar to halt the ongoing violence and adhere to the peace agreement signed in 2018.

South Sudan has faced continuous instability and conflict since its 2011 independence from Sudan. The rivalry between Kiir and Machar, central figures in the government, remains a significant barrier to lasting peace, with the 2018 peace deal yet to see full implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)