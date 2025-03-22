Left Menu

German Embassy Shuts in South Sudan Amid Rising Tensions

The German government has closed its embassy in South Sudan due to escalating tensions that threaten a return to civil war. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock remarked that the safety of embassy staff is paramount. Political leaders are urged to honor the 2018 peace agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:26 IST
German Embassy Shuts in South Sudan Amid Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government announced the temporary closure of its embassy in South Sudan on Saturday, citing escalating violence that has once again pushed the nation towards civil war. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock shared the decision on the social media platform Bluesky, emphasizing the importance of staff safety.

The crisis team at the German Foreign Office opted to shutter the embassy in Juba, South Sudan's capital, due to the deteriorating security situation. Baerbock urged President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar to halt the ongoing violence and adhere to the peace agreement signed in 2018.

South Sudan has faced continuous instability and conflict since its 2011 independence from Sudan. The rivalry between Kiir and Machar, central figures in the government, remains a significant barrier to lasting peace, with the 2018 peace deal yet to see full implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025