Indian Tech Worker Detained in Qatar: A Mysterious Case Unfolds

An Indian national, Amit Gupta, has been detained in Qatar amid an ongoing investigation. As the charges remain undisclosed, the Indian embassy in Qatar is actively engaging with Gupta's family, legal counsel, and Qatari authorities to ensure support and clarity on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:07 IST
An Indian national, Amit Gupta, has been detained in Qatar, with details still emerging around the mysterious case, sources revealed on Saturday.

Gupta, employed at an Indian tech firm, finds himself at the center of a Qatari investigation, although specifics of the allegations are yet to be unveiled.

The Indian embassy is proactively liaising with Gupta's family, his legal representative, and Qatari officials, ensuring continuous support and monitoring of developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

