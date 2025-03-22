Indian Tech Worker Detained in Qatar: A Mysterious Case Unfolds

An Indian national, Amit Gupta, has been detained in Qatar, with details still emerging around the mysterious case, sources revealed on Saturday.

Gupta, employed at an Indian tech firm, finds himself at the center of a Qatari investigation, although specifics of the allegations are yet to be unveiled.

The Indian embassy is proactively liaising with Gupta's family, his legal representative, and Qatari officials, ensuring continuous support and monitoring of developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)