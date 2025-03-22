Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Woman Arrested for Killing Father-in-Law in Ghaziabad

A 25-year-old woman in Ghaziabad was arrested for allegedly killing her father-in-law with a cricket bat after he allegedly touched her inappropriately. The suspect claims property disputes exacerbated tensions between them. A complaint by a village watchman led to her arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A 25-year-old woman has been apprehended in Ghaziabad following allegations of murdering her father-in-law with a cricket bat. The incident occurred on Saturday, with police detailing claims of impropriety and property disputes at the root of their fraught relationship.

The accused, identified as Aarti, alleges that her father-in-law, Patiram, a retired employee from the health and family welfare department, attempted to inappropriately touch her while she was sweeping her residence. She further accused Patiram of having illicit relations and noted his resistance to granting her a share in the property following her husband's death four years prior.

Police reports suggest that after the confrontation on Friday, tensions escalated, culminated in violence when Patiram attempted re-entry to the home. It was then that Aarti allegedly assaulted him. A case was promptly registered based on a complaint from the local village watchman, leading to her subsequent arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

