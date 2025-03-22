Tragic Turn: Woman Arrested for Killing Father-in-Law in Ghaziabad

A 25-year-old woman has been apprehended in Ghaziabad following allegations of murdering her father-in-law with a cricket bat. The incident occurred on Saturday, with police detailing claims of impropriety and property disputes at the root of their fraught relationship.

The accused, identified as Aarti, alleges that her father-in-law, Patiram, a retired employee from the health and family welfare department, attempted to inappropriately touch her while she was sweeping her residence. She further accused Patiram of having illicit relations and noted his resistance to granting her a share in the property following her husband's death four years prior.

Police reports suggest that after the confrontation on Friday, tensions escalated, culminated in violence when Patiram attempted re-entry to the home. It was then that Aarti allegedly assaulted him. A case was promptly registered based on a complaint from the local village watchman, leading to her subsequent arrest.

