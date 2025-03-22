Left Menu

Heist in Malad: The Curious Case of the Missing Ornaments

Valuables amounting to Rs 47 lakh were stolen from the bungalow of a medical college professor in Malad, prompting a police investigation. The burglary involved gold and diamond ornaments belonging to the professor's family members. Authorities are examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

A significant heist has occurred in Mumbai's Malad area where a professor from a civic-run medical college reported the theft of valuables worth Rs 47 lakh. The incident unfolded when the family, residing in the bungalow, discovered their back door broken and wardrobes ransacked.

The stolen items include gold and diamond ornaments that belonged to the professor's mother-in-law and father-in-law's aunt. The professor is affiliated with the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College while her husband works as an engineer.

According to a police official from Dindoshi station, CCTV footage from the vicinity is being scrutinized, and other inputs are being utilized to track down the burglars responsible for this audacious crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

