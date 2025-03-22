Indian Tech Executive Amit Gupta Detained in Qatar
Amit Gupta, a senior employee at an Indian IT firm, has been detained by Qatari authorities as part of an ongoing investigation. The Indian embassy in Qatar is actively providing assistance and is in regular contact with Gupta's family, lawyer, and Qatari officials.
Amit Gupta, a senior executive from an Indian IT company, is currently in custody with Qatari authorities as part of an ongoing investigation, sources revealed on Saturday.
The Indian embassy in Qatar is proactively involved, ensuring consistent communication with Gupta's family, legal representative, and Qatari officials.
Gupta, who has been based in Qatar for roughly a decade, was detained in early January, yet the charges remain undisclosed. The Indian mission remains steadfast in its support to Gupta and closely monitors the situation.
