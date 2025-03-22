Tragedy Unfolds: Mass Shooting in Las Cruces Park

A deadly mass shooting in Las Cruces, New Mexico, has left three individuals dead while injuring 14 others, police reported. The tragic event occurred at Young Park, a popular music and recreation venue.

Victims of the attack, aged between 16 and 36, were taken to local hospitals and the University Medical Center of El Paso. According to Andrew Cummins, Memorial Medical Center's communications director, five of the six patients brought to their facility were transferred to El Paso.

The Las Cruces Police Department, working with numerous state and federal agencies, urges bystanders to provide any video or tips that could aid in apprehending those responsible. The city mourns, with Las Cruces officials expressing escalating concerns over such tragedies.

