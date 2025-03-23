Justice Served: Life Sentence for Sandeep in 2021 Gurugram Murder

A local court has sentenced Sandeep alias Pintu to life imprisonment for the murder of Arun Kumar Singh in November 2021 in Gurugram, according to police reports on Saturday.

The verdict, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Jagdeep Singh on Friday, included a fine of Rs 35,000. The convict, Sandeep, is reportedly from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Sandeep's criminal history revealed multiple cases against him, and he previously served four years in jail, police found during the investigation.

