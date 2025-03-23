Fatal Family Feud: Tragic Death in Delhi Dispute
A family dispute in Delhi's Patthar Wala Baag escalated into a violent clash, resulting in the stabbing death of 65-year-old Radhe Shyam. Five others were injured. Police confirmed the incident was personal, not communal. Legal proceedings are in progress at Bharat Nagar Police Station.
A violent family dispute erupted in northwest Delhi's Patthar Wala Baag, leading to the death of a 65-year-old man, Radhe Shyam. Five others sustained injuries in the altercation, according to local police reports.
The conflict began when Kamal's son engaged in a scuffle with neighbors' children. Adults from both families, including Irshad and Jamal, then became involved, resulting in an escalation to physical violence and multiple stabbings.
The critically wounded Shyam succumbed to his injuries at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. Police ruled out any communal motivations, citing a personal dispute. Investigations continue, with a murder case registered at Bharat Nagar Police Station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
