Cross-Border Conflict: Intercepted Rockets and Airstrikes Challenge Truce
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 03:24 IST
Israeli artillery and airstrikes struck south Lebanon on Saturday following the interception of rockets fired from across the border, leading to the deaths of at least eight individuals and putting a fragile ceasefire with Hezbollah at risk.
Despite Hezbollah's denial of responsibility for the rocket launches, Israel conducted strikes on suspected terror targets, highlighting the volatility of the region's peace.
The United Nations has expressed concern over the escalating violence, which could have serious repercussions for regional stability, as both Israel and Hezbollah-backed groups remain on high alert.
(With inputs from agencies.)
