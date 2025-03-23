Left Menu

Cross-Border Conflict: Intercepted Rockets and Airstrikes Challenge Truce

Israeli artillery and airstrikes targeted south Lebanon after rockets were intercepted, killing eight people and threatening a tenuous ceasefire with Hezbollah. Despite Hezbollah's denial of involvement, Israel retaliated with strikes on terror targets in Lebanon. The UN warns of potential escalation as tensions rise between Israel and Hezbollah-backed groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 03:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli artillery and airstrikes struck south Lebanon on Saturday following the interception of rockets fired from across the border, leading to the deaths of at least eight individuals and putting a fragile ceasefire with Hezbollah at risk.

Despite Hezbollah's denial of responsibility for the rocket launches, Israel conducted strikes on suspected terror targets, highlighting the volatility of the region's peace.

The United Nations has expressed concern over the escalating violence, which could have serious repercussions for regional stability, as both Israel and Hezbollah-backed groups remain on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

